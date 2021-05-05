Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.