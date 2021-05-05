Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VECT stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $37.70.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

