International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ICAGY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

