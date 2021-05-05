Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,004 shares of company stock worth $13,081,421. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 995.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Zumiez by 2,553.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in Zumiez by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

