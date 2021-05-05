DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $332.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $223.61 and a 12-month high of $333.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.07 and a 200-day moving average of $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

