Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

NYSE:JBT opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.