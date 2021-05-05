Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of TXRH opened at $106.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,371 shares of company stock worth $10,842,369 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.