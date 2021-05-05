KeyCorp Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

EAT stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,252 shares of company stock worth $19,799,169. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Brinker International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

