JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,916 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 308.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $333.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $194.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.23.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

