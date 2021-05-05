JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 59,954 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

