JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of WMC opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

