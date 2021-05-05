JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $636,000 Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Macatawa Bank worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Macatawa Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 11.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

