JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 266.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Escalade worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Escalade by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis lifted their target price on Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

ESCA opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

