JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,835 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 244.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in American National Group in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American National Group stock opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

