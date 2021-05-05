Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of SGDM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.66.

