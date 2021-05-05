New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.13 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,107,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get The Brink's alerts:

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.76 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.