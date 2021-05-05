Capital One Financial Weighs in on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

