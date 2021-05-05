Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

