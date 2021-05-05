Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,657 Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

