Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.11 and its 200-day moving average is $291.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

