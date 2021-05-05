CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

CRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.03.

CRH opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CRH has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in CRH by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 253.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.