Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

