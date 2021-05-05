Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

