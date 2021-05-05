Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erie Indemnity Company’s principal business activity consists of management of the affairs for Erie Insurance Exchange. The company also participates in the property/casualty insurance business through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, and Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company and through its management of the Flagship City Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Erie Insurance Exchange. “

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE opened at $212.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.03.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.