Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $297,000 Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,454,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of LL opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $717.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

