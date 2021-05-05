Canal Insurance CO Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canal Insurance CO trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.9% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $229.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

