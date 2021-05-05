Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO Sells $169,965.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE DECK opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $204,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.81.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

