Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hanger worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNGR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hanger by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,862,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 266,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

HNGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $998.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

