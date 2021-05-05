Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales beat the same. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year backed by higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising. Earnings and operating profit were aided by positive pricing in each segment. Robust pricing, productivity gains and funding-the-growth initiative aided gross margin. Also, its innovation and expansion strategy bode well. Management reiterated its previously stated guidance for 2021. However, deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses as well as raw material cost inflations remain concerns. Also, elevated logistic expenses are likely to remain headwinds.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

CL stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

