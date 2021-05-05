CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 286.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLGX opened at $79.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

