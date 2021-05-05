Truist Securiti Comments on Avnet, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Avnet by 90.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

