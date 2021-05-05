KeyCorp Weighs in on ResMed Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $192.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. ResMed has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after buying an additional 240,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 361,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 172,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

