CME Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CME. Argus cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $204.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $187.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 432.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 171,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in CME Group by 9,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 145,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

