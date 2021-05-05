Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Update

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $56,104. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

