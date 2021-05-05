Chuy’s (CHUY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chuy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $958.60 million, a P/E ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $49.61.
In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
