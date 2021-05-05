BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

