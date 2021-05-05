BrightView (BV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BV opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on BV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

