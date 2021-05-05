Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CARS opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

