Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.60 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth $11,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

