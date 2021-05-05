Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

VNA opened at €52.60 ($61.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.34. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

