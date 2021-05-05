Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

GAN stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

