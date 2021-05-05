Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

