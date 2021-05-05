FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FARO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of FARO Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

