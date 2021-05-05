Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAND. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $5,633,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

