Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

