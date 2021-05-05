ChemoCentryx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical volume of 513 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,810. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

