Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Griffon worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GFF opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

