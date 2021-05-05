National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Bank were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

