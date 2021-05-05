Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,494.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,355.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

