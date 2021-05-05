Morgan Stanley Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

DMLP stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $512.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

